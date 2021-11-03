Need to acquire outcome -based education system stressed

Speakers in a two days moot underscored the need of outcome-based Education (OBE) system terming it dire need of the hour for the students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers in a two days moot underscored the need of outcome-based Education (OBE) system terming it dire need of the hour for the students.

They briefed the participants about the system and shed light on its importance in current scenario of education.

The seminar was organized by MNSUA Agri Engineering department and addressed by Salut Jilani and VC, Dr Asif Ali.

Jilani stated that Course learning Objective (CLO), Programme Learning Objective (PLO) and Programme Education Objective (PEO) were of great importance in this connection.

Students studying in this system in Washington can get jobs in 21 other countries of the world without any additional qualification, he said and added that teachers could improve the skills of their students by this system.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture VC, Dr Asif Ali advised teachers and students to adopt this system for better results.

He maintained that the they would try its best to implement outcome-based education system in the varsity.

Chairman Agric Engineering Dept, Dr Sarfaraz Hashim aslo spoke.

Dr Alamgir Khan, Dr Mohsin Dr Sultan, Dr Baqir Hussain and others attended the moot.