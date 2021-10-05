UrduPoint.com

Need To Adopt Modern Agri Trends:UAF VC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Need to adopt modern agri trends:UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Tuesday stressed the need to adopt modern agriculture trends and practices to increase produce, ensure food security and raise farming income.

He was addressing a workshop organized by the office of Research Innovation and Commercialization here at UAF.

The VC said that about 70 per cent of Pakistan's population was directly or indirectly engaged with the agriculture sector,adding that the sector was in the grip of different challenges despite being the best ecosystem, climate and other from the last few years.

He asked agri scientists,experts and police makers to to map out comprehensive policy to boost up per acre produce, ensure food security and agriculture development. He also advised to develop close liaison with the farming community in order to disseminate the latest agricultural practices.

