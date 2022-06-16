Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productivity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi stressed upon the need to promote and adopt new approach of enhancing productivity instead of depending on old methods.

He said this while addressing an awareness seminar on 'Implementation of productivity improvement competitive reinforcement initiative' organized by National Productivity Organization of Ministry of Industries and Production at a local hotel on Thursday.

He said that FPCCI motive for the year 2022 was to promote small medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

He said that unfortunately when it comes to production the country was far behind in this area while giving example of wheat production the chairman said that in world different countries were obtaining 100 maund of wheat from per acre of land and in Pakistan per acre production of wheat is 20 to 25 maund adding that even progressive grower in Pakistan was getting around 40 to 45 maund of wheat from per acre of land.

He said that capacity building and implementation of modern methods were vital to reduce cost of production and to become competitive.

He said that if we look at world where ever the SME sector had come forward, industry had flourished in that country.

"SMEs are backbone of the country," he said.

No doubt that country's SME sector was meeting international standards and had full potential to ensure development in the country, he added.

He said that collective efforts were required to make Pakistan a prosperous for coming generations.

National Productivity Organization Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary in his welcome address said, NPO is an organization which works for the promotion of productivity." He said productivity was all about efficient use of resources adding that human resource, technology and processes of production were vital areas to boost productivity and to achieve business excellence.

He further said that efforts were being made to introduce productivity based incentives.

Later, souvenir was given to FPCCI Regional Chairman.

Cluster Development Initiative Project Director Tayyaba Kamal briefed about the need of the cluster development and the intervention of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cluster Development Initiative, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) launched a project to improve productivity in four selected sectors i.e. auto parts, leather footwear, Ready made garments and� surgical sector.�At the end the seminar was concluded by holding a productivity walk to create awareness among the masses.