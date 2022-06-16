UrduPoint.com

Need To Adopt Modern Approach To Enhance Productivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productivity

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi stressed upon the need to promote and adopt new approach of enhancing productivity instead of depending on old methods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi stressed upon the need to promote and adopt new approach of enhancing productivity instead of depending on old methods.

He said this while addressing an awareness seminar on 'Implementation of productivity improvement competitive reinforcement initiative' organized by National Productivity Organization of Ministry of Industries and Production at a local hotel on Thursday.

He said that FPCCI motive for the year 2022 was to promote small medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

He said that unfortunately when it comes to production the country was far behind in this area while giving example of wheat production the chairman said that in world different countries were obtaining 100 maund of wheat from per acre of land and in Pakistan per acre production of wheat is 20 to 25 maund adding that even progressive grower in Pakistan was getting around 40 to 45 maund of wheat from per acre of land.

He said that capacity building and implementation of modern methods were vital to reduce cost of production and to become competitive.

He said that if we look at world where ever the SME sector had come forward, industry had flourished in that country.

"SMEs are backbone of the country," he said.

No doubt that country's SME sector was meeting international standards and had full potential to ensure development in the country, he added.

He said that collective efforts were required to make Pakistan a prosperous for coming generations.

National Productivity Organization Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary in his welcome address said, NPO is an organization which works for the promotion of productivity." He said productivity was all about efficient use of resources adding that human resource, technology and processes of production were vital areas to boost productivity and to achieve business excellence.

He further said that efforts were being made to introduce productivity based incentives.

Later, souvenir was given to FPCCI Regional Chairman.

Cluster Development Initiative Project Director Tayyaba Kamal briefed about the need of the cluster development and the intervention of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cluster Development Initiative, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) launched a project to improve productivity in four selected sectors i.e. auto parts, leather footwear, Ready made garments and� surgical sector.�At the end the seminar was concluded by holding a productivity walk to create awareness among the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Hotel Alamgir All From Wheat Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited NPO

Recent Stories

Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

39 seconds ago
 Quartararo eyes succeeding Marquez as king of the ..

Quartararo eyes succeeding Marquez as king of the Sachsenring

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran enjoy multi dimensional relations: A ..

Pakistan-Iran enjoy multi dimensional relations: Asad Mahmood

2 minutes ago
 President for global efforts to save world from dr ..

President for global efforts to save world from drought, ensure food security

2 minutes ago
 KMC decides to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubile ..

KMC decides to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in style

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.