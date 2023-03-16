Need to bring accountability, governance & unity through Parliament: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said there was need to bring accountability, governance and unity in prevailing system through the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said there was need to bring accountability, governance and unity in prevailing system through the Parliament.

Speaking at the Senate Committee of the Whole declared at the special session summoned to celebrate Golden Jubilee of the Upper House, the minister extended her heartiest congratulations on the fiftieth anniversary of the Senate.

Senator Rehman said, "Golden Jubilee of Senate is a source of pride for all of us. Chairman Senate and Senate Secretariat deserve congratulations for holding this special session." She added that the Senate was the guardian of the country's federal aspirations. The minister noted that it was a matter of pride for her to serve the people and the country in this august House.

Sherry Rehman said, "I pay tribute to my mentor and leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who understood the power of the Parliament. I am proud to belong to the party that created the Constitution of Pakistan." The Constitution of Pakistan holds the country together, she said, adding, "My leaders have always followed the constitution, parliament and the law.

Despite the harshness and reprisals, the leaders of my party kept the constitution and the law high." Sherry Rehman mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari was kept in jail for 12 years without any crime. The last time when the police came to arrest him, he served tea to the police and treated them well. Faryal Talpur was sent from hospital to prison in an armored vehicle at night, she said, adding, "They will tell what happened to them when the time comes. However, we respected the law and the court." She added that she believed that no citizen was above the constitution and the law. "Equality of federating units is entrenched in this House of the Parliament.

"We have to give Parliament the powers it deserves," Sherry Rehman added.

The Senate, she said was considered the center of knowledge and service to the country. "I hope the powers of Parliament will not be misused. Given the current situation, the country needs unity," Sherry Rehman added.