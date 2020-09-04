UrduPoint.com
Need To Combat Dengue On Emergency Basis: DC

Need to combat dengue on emergency basis: DC

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as it is being found during indoor and outdoor surveillance

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as it is being found during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

During a visit to Shah Khalid Colony, he directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, and to provide every possible treatment to dengue patients.

Anwar said all available resources are being utilized to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

The DC during his visit along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Malik also inspected the water tanks of the residents of the area and warned that action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance during the campaign.

He said besides, taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign is also essential for effective community participation.

