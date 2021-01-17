Need to convert 3.8 mln acres barren land to agricultural soil in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :About 3.8-million-acre land was barren or non-agricultural soil in Punjab province which could be converted into fertile land in order to benefit country's agriculture sector.

According to official sources,the total cultivation area in the province was about 50.7 million acres. Although, the steps were being taken to convert barren land or non-agricultural land into fertile soil but the work speed for conversion of barren land to fertile land was considered slow as only 25,000 to 30,000 acres were converted to fertile land annually.

According to Director General (Agriculture Field) Ghulam Siddique, the Agriculture Engineering Department (Field Wing) had prepared over 1.65 million acres so far.Similarly, the process for conversion of barren land to fertile area was heading forward smoothly.The only way for preparation of barren land was use of Bulldozers, he stated.

Bulldozer is a heavy machine that helps prepare pieces of land for agricultural work more easily than manual human labour, improving the efficiency and cost of the preparation process. The Agriculture Engineering Department have 297 Bulldozers for this purpose. The department provided its services to farmers for levelling or preparation of the land.

The use of Bulldozer was equally beneficial for preparation of soil in both, mountains and plain areas. The increase in cultivation area is vital for improving agricultural productions, stated DG Field.

About other utilization of bulldozers, the DG Ghulam Siddique also maintained that the bulldozers were also used for making embankments especially during floods.

Using a bulldozer ensures the soil was well levelled and in this way the target plants could grow well on flat land. Levelling of the soil also brought uniformity and spread the soil evenly over the newly prepared land. Levelling also made the sowing process easier for farmers.

Similarly, mostly, the new agriculture pieces of lands were not connected to good transport systems. A bulldozer could clear the paths which connect the new farm to main roads and improve transport links.

As, the bulldozer machine was fitted with a very sharp and strong blade.This blade cuts both, the huge trees and covering vegetation. The stumps that were left could later be uprooted by the same machine, making the land suitable for other activities such as ploughing.

The DG added that Bulldozer were also used in preparation of fish farms.