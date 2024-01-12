Open Menu

Need To Create Atmosphere Of Love, Tolerance: Caretaker Punjab Minister For Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Need to create atmosphere of love, tolerance: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that Ulema should play their role for promoting human respect and unity among Muslims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that Ulema should play their role for promoting human respect and unity among Muslims.

He said this while delivering 'Juma' sermon at Badshahi Mosque here on Friday.

He said there was a dire need to create an atmosphere of tolerance, love, brotherhood and respect. He said, "Our enemy want to create instability and unrest among us."

He appealed to the Ulema to keep an eye on elements who wanted to create unrest among Ulema.

He also congratulated Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad for holding Ittehad Ummat Conference.

