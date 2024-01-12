- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Need to create atmosphere of love, tolerance: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nas ..
Need To Create Atmosphere Of Love, Tolerance: Caretaker Punjab Minister For Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that Ulema should play their role for promoting human respect and unity among Muslims
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that Ulema should play their role for promoting human respect and unity among Muslims.
He said this while delivering 'Juma' sermon at Badshahi Mosque here on Friday.
He said there was a dire need to create an atmosphere of tolerance, love, brotherhood and respect. He said, "Our enemy want to create instability and unrest among us."
He appealed to the Ulema to keep an eye on elements who wanted to create unrest among Ulema.
He also congratulated Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad for holding Ittehad Ummat Conference.
Recent Stories
DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail
Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner
Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad
Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial
Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes
Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges
Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit
US, UK interests 'legitimate targets' after Yemen strikes: Huthis
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers
Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million children: UNICEF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail48 seconds ago
-
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign51 seconds ago
-
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner52 seconds ago
-
Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad22 minutes ago
-
Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges35 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers39 minutes ago
-
Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown1 hour ago
-
Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections1 hour ago
-
PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees' camp1 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites2 hours ago
-
Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram2 hours ago
-
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program2 hours ago