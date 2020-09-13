Need to create awareness for women rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Human Rights activists Fareeda Malik on Sunday said that there is need to creating more awareness to sensitize women about their due rights being affected in domestic violence as majority of them was unaware of their basic rights.

Talking to APP, she said that to educate women regarding their fundamental rights to protect them from physical violence was the need of the hour. She said a strong factor of womens' vulnerability to the current situation was illiteracy and majority of the incidents were being reported from the uneducated community.

. She stressed the relevant authorities to ensure "education for all" for a greater civilized Pakistan.

She further emphasized for women's participation in all spheres of national affairs. There was need to mobilize individuals through awareness workshops to stop this menace, she added.

She also proposed dialogue among all stakeholders of the community, including police, politicians, and opinion makers in ensuring strong domestic violence legislation and holding community-based awareness workshops with experts on how to recognize or speak out against domestic violence.