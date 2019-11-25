UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need To Create Awareness On Family Planning:Hassan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

Need to create awareness on family planning:Hassan Iqbal

Punjab Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal on Monday said It is imperative to control growing population for stability of economy and just distribution of resources in the country

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal on Monday said It is imperative to control growing population for stability of economy and just distribution of resources in the country.

Punjab Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal expressed these views during a visit to District Population Welfare office here. He underlined the need for extending awareness on family planning to rural areas and specially among gypsies, adding that mobile services unit camps should be set up in this connection.

Community sessions and seminar should be arranged for sensitizing the public on family planning, he said and added that they could be guided about growing population's impact on the country through awareness.

Briefing the secretary, District Population Officer Khizar Hayat said that over 21,000 families benefited from the services of the department across district in October.

The secretary expressed dissatisfaction over ratio of people using contraceptives and ordered officials to pay more attention towards awareness on family planning, says an official release.

Related Topics

Punjab Population Welfare Mobile Visit October Family From

Recent Stories

TCL Communication launches its latest range of Alc ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, s ..

37 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company committed to m ..

38 seconds ago

CDA issues directions for regulating, improving tr ..

40 seconds ago

Lawyers teams meets Asif Zardari

41 seconds ago

Situation continues to remain tense in IOK

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.