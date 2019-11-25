Need to create awareness on family planning:Hassan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal on Monday said It is imperative to control growing population for stability of economy and just distribution of resources in the country.

Punjab Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal expressed these views during a visit to District Population Welfare office here. He underlined the need for extending awareness on family planning to rural areas and specially among gypsies, adding that mobile services unit camps should be set up in this connection.

Community sessions and seminar should be arranged for sensitizing the public on family planning, he said and added that they could be guided about growing population's impact on the country through awareness.

Briefing the secretary, District Population Officer Khizar Hayat said that over 21,000 families benefited from the services of the department across district in October.

The secretary expressed dissatisfaction over ratio of people using contraceptives and ordered officials to pay more attention towards awareness on family planning, says an official release.