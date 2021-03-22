UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need To Create Int'l Academic Collaboration Through Science Diplomacy Stressed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:51 PM

Need to create int'l academic collaboration through science diplomacy stressed

International webinar on 'Academic Collaboration, Science Diplomacy and OIC: Challenges and Opportunities' held on Monday brought stakeholders from academic management and diplomatic circles together to create opportunities for international academic collaboration through science diplomacy and address bottlenecks in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ):International webinar on 'Academic Collaboration, Science Diplomacy and OIC: Challenges and Opportunities' held on Monday brought stakeholders from academic management and diplomatic circles together to create opportunities for international academic collaboration through science diplomacy and address bottlenecks in this regard.

The webinar was organized jointly by COMSTECH and Department of International Relations, Islamia University Bahawalpur.

COMSTECH set up Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) comprising of the leading science, technology, and engineering academic and research institutions of Pakistan, under the "Science Diplomacy Initiative" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) last year.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur being the founding member of the CCoE, through its department of international relations offered to jointly organize this international webinar.

In his message, the chief guest, Dr Arshad Mahmood, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology appreciated the establishment of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) and the Islamia University Bahawalpur, being the leading higher education institution of Southern Punjab, the founding member of the CCoE.

Dr Arshad said it is our collective responsibility to collaborate and join hands for addressing challenges effectively, particularly in the current COVID-19 situation.

He said academic institutions have a vital role to play in addressing various problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

There is dire need to create collaborations and partnerships among the higher education institutions of the Islamic countries so that they may benefit from one another's experience, expertise and knowledge.

He assured utmost cooperation of the Ministry of Science and Technology for CCoE and other collaborative initiatives of COMSTECH.

The Vice Chancellor IUB, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, in his introductory remarks highlighted the challenges faced by the Muslim world.

He stressed the need of the mutual cooperation and joint research projects.

He reminded the glorious past of Ummah and stressed to capture that again by establishing diplomatic ties through science diplomacy.

Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, stressed the need of developing linkages in his welcome address. Dr Choudhary mentioned that there are some good research institutions in the OIC member states.

He pointed out that there is a deep south and deep north in the OIC member states.

He emphasized the development of academic collaboration and funding mechanism for joint science projects.

Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig said in his keynote address that everything cannot be made available under one roof for science research. There are many good institutions, research groups and labs working in OIC countries. We just need to identify and collaborate with them.

Dr Baig offered full support from his institution both technically and financially to joint activities.

Dr Muhammad Ijaz Latif, Chairman, Department of International Relations concluded the session by vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Punjab Vote Bahawalpur May IUB Muslim From OIC

Recent Stories

North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But ..

51 minutes ago

US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologie ..

51 minutes ago

Akbar Malik assumes charge as Acting Director Prog ..

51 minutes ago

At Least 100 Injured in Collapse of Stadium During ..

51 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bowlers peg back West Indies in first Te ..

51 minutes ago

EU split on way forward in Britain vaccine row

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.