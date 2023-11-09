Open Menu

Need To Create Sense Of Ownership Among Youngsters: Jamal Shah

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Need to create sense of ownership among youngsters: Jamal Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Culture and Heritage Jamal Shah said on Thursday that Dr Allama Iqbal had a great understanding of islam and he benefited a lot from the last sermon of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Aiwan-i-Iqbal here, he said that Iqbal was a true visionary and a brilliant scholar.

He said, "Allama Iqbal interprets Islam in a way that enlightens all of us." He was a distinguished poet and his poetry had a great depth and flow.

Jamal Shah said that personality of Iqbal had very rich shades and added that people who had close connection with life they do remarkable work for others and Iqbal did same.

He further said that there should be respect of diversity adding that indigenous culture narrative had such mechanisms of conflict resolutions which could help us in sorting out many problems.

Jamal Shah said that Iqbal was well aware of this land and its people. He said that unfortunately country's youth was not empowered in a proper way adding that there was a need to create sense of ownership among youngsters and Iqbal had always seen youngsters as future leaders.

Change was possible if we make our youngsters well informed decision makers, he added.

He said that development revolution could come in country if transparency, geneuine representation and opportunities to youth were provided.

He said that Saira Peter was an opera singer and minister recommended her to compose Iqbal's 'Shikwa and Jawab e Shikwa' in opera form.

He said a film on Iqbal was being made and all possible support would be provided in this regard.

Iqbal academy Pakistan Director Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, Senator Walid Iqbal and others also paid glowing tributes to Allama Iqbal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Allama Muhammad Iqbal Same Jamal Shah All From

Recent Stories

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

17 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

17 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

17 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

18 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan