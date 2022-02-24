UrduPoint.com

Need To Create Unity, Promote Brotherhood Among Our Ranks: DG Rangers

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 01:55 PM

Need to create unity, promote brotherhood among our ranks: DG Rangers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said the independence of Pakistan was the fruit of immense sacrifices of our forefathers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said the independence of Pakistan was the fruit of immense sacrifices of our forefathers. There was a need to create unity in our ranks and promote brotherhood and tolerance so that the traditions of moral values could be maintained in the society.

Addressing on the occasion of his visit to Darul Uloom Mujadadia Naeemia Malir, Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said the scholars of all schools of thought under the spirit of inter-Muslim unity should play their full role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan and promoting the peaceful identity of islam, according to a news release on Thursday.

Earlier Head of Darul Uloom Mufti Abdullah Naeemi, In-charge Mufti Nazeer Muhammad Naeemi and others received the DG Rangers.

On the occasion, the in-charge management and students of Darul Uloom appreciated the efforts of Rangers in maintaining peace.

