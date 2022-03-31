Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that there is a need to develop quality nurseries of fruits to improve value chain of the product and boost its export

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani has said that there is a need to develop quality nurseries of fruits to improve value chain of the product and boost its export.

He said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of four days training workshop held under establishment of model farm project at Agriculture House on Thursday.

He said that such training workshops not only provide a platform to all the stakeholders to boost production of fruits but also increase business opportunities for those associated with this business.

Secretary directed the agriculture scientists to develop new varieties of fruits which could tolerate changing weather conditions.

Asad Rehman Gillani also distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.