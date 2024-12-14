Need to educate skilled labour ethically: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the government is committed to creating opportunities for youths to help them become self sufficient.

Talking to media after visiting College of Tourism and Hotel (COTHM) Management here on Saturday, he said, "It has been 22 years that College of Tourism and Hotel Management is serving youngsters of the country in skill sector, hospitality services and related to technical education. COTHM is doing good work for employment as well. One can see trained and certified students of COTHM working across the globe."

He said that there was a need to educate the country's skilled labour ethically. "The skill development company and fund which had been created in 2010, this initiative aimed at letting youngsters to shape their better future in a respectable manner. With the support of China, the first technical education university has been established in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is working more aggressively on empowering youngsters and the Punjab skill sector has set a target to get employment for 7,000 or more youngsters abroad besides giving employment within Pakistan.

Under Prime Minister's Youth Skill Programme, a big programme is ongoing under which a target had been set to get employment for more than 1.2 million youngsters abroad besides giving employment to 1.5 million to 1.8 million youngsters within the country," he added.

Rana Mashhood said that the government was working on hospitality services and the tourism sector and wanted to make this industry a multi billion Dollar industry. He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty now all economic indicators were moving in the right direction, adding that different countries were investing billions of Dollars in Pakistan. He said that only supporters of anti-state elements and Israeli agents could not digest business to business investment within the country. He said that efforts were being made to bring jobs from Kosovo as 7,000 jobs from Japan and 7,000 jobs from Serbia had been brought to Pakistan. He said that an agreement would be signed with COTHM under the Prime Minister Youth Programme to facilitate COTHM students within and outside Pakistan. The Kosovo Honorary Consul General was also present. Earlier, Rana Mashhood visited different sections of COTHM and cut a Christmas cake.