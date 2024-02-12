Open Menu

Need To Eliminate Violence Against Women Stressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 10:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar stressed the need to eliminate violence against women and restore their respect and integrity.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Countering Gender Based Violence in light of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan Narrative" at BZU here on Monday she stated that addressing women's issues is essential and that if we give them their rights and respect, society will progress.

We aim to restore the dignity of women collectively and Mother's Lap is the first institution. if a mother provides a good upbringing, the future is bright. The role of teachers is also crucial in this connection, she noted.

"When I went to Balochistan, it saddened me to see the rate of female literacy." Ms Nilofar recalled. There are many examples of violence in our society, including physical, mental, and economic while 51 percent of women do not consider themselves secure, and 27 percent of women are inevitably victims of violence in their lives, she maintained.

BZU Director of Islamic Research Institute, Dr Abdul Qudoos Suhaib informed that they keep on holding sessions on this topic adding that Ms Nilofar is working actively for Women's rights and creating awareness in the society.

