UrduPoint.com

Need To Ensure Track And Traceability Of Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Agriculture Task Force Punjab Additional Secretary Rana Ali Arshad has stressed upon the officers to compile the selling record of pesticides and fertilizers on fixed prices, besides strictly monitoring their demand and supply.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Additional Secretary said that agriculture department, in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology had set up a dashboard to monitor the transportation of fertilizers on a daily basis to stop black marketing of fertilizers.

He further said that in order to ensure the supply of quality fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers at fixed rates, all the officers should ensure 100 per cent sampling of fertilizers and pesticides in large and small markets as well as far flung villages.

Rana Ali said that fertilizer delivery records should be compiled in a transparent manner so that no mistake could be made on the dashboard while fertilizer manufacturing companies should also be directed to correct the delivery records.

Officers and staff should visit the markets to ensure supply and stay in touch with dealers to avoid any disruption in the demand and supply.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture Visit Market All

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

30 minutes ago
 Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going t ..

Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going to Europe in Exchange for Arms ..

30 minutes ago
 Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

30 minutes ago
 Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan's happiness with Baha ..

Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan's happiness with Baha'i community

30 minutes ago
 NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Ac ..

NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Accession Natural Outcome of Par ..

38 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on F ..

Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on Finnish, Swedish NATO Bids

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.