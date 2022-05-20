Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Agriculture Task Force Punjab Additional Secretary Rana Ali Arshad has stressed upon the officers to compile the selling record of pesticides and fertilizers on fixed prices, besides strictly monitoring their demand and supply.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Additional Secretary said that agriculture department, in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology had set up a dashboard to monitor the transportation of fertilizers on a daily basis to stop black marketing of fertilizers.

He further said that in order to ensure the supply of quality fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers at fixed rates, all the officers should ensure 100 per cent sampling of fertilizers and pesticides in large and small markets as well as far flung villages.

Rana Ali said that fertilizer delivery records should be compiled in a transparent manner so that no mistake could be made on the dashboard while fertilizer manufacturing companies should also be directed to correct the delivery records.

Officers and staff should visit the markets to ensure supply and stay in touch with dealers to avoid any disruption in the demand and supply.