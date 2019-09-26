Need to establish more psychological ward in Jails: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Ombudsman has stressed providing adequate medical treatment facilities to women and children prisoners, besides establishing Psychiatrist and psyche wards for them in jails, The report titled "Strenghtning the Realization of Rights of Children and Women Detainees in Pakistan" issued by the Ombudsman, published on Thursday revealed that the imprisoned women and children prisoners direly needed medical aid, besides establishing Psychiatrist and Psyche wards in Jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman has stressed providing adequate medical treatment facilities to women and children prisoners, besides establishing Psychiatrist and psyche wards for them in jails, The report titled "Strenghtning the Realization of Rights of Children and Women Detainees in Pakistan" issued by the Ombudsman, published on Thursday revealed that the imprisoned women and children prisoners direly needed medical aid, besides establishing Psychiatrist and Psyche wards in Jails.

The Jails authorities were cognizance of the fact that the addictsshould be kept in separate enclosure, but expressed their limitationsdue to non-availability of resources, the report revealed.