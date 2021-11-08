UrduPoint.com

Need To Follow Iqbal's Philosophy Of 'Khudi': CM Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Pakistan would emerge as a moderate Islamic welfare state by following the vision of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Pakistan would emerge as a moderate Islamic welfare state by following the vision of Allama Iqbal.

In a message to mark the Iqbal Day, the CM said that Allama Allama Iqbal secured the future of Muslim nation by presenting the idea of a separate homeland in the subcontinent.

He said that Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims from a deep slumber through his poetry and philosophical thoughts and gave the message of self-identification to the youth.

The CM said that following the philosophy and vision of Allama Iqbal was the best way to pay tributes to the poet of the East.

He further said the vision of a 'Naya' Pakistan was in accordance with the philosophy and principles of Allama Iqbal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was materializing the dream of Iqbal's idea of Pakistanas Allama Iqbal believed in the golden principles of justice and equality, self-respect,passion and humanism which were essential elements for development, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Minister Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Gold Muslim From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

20 seconds ago
 Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250M ..

Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250Mln - Johns Hopkins University

21 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella) ..

DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella)campaign

2 minutes ago
 High commissioner stresses exploiting full potenti ..

High commissioner stresses exploiting full potential of Pak-South Africa bilater ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in ..

Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in field of ICTs

2 minutes ago
 German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine M ..

German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine Mechanism for Sputnik V Recogni ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.