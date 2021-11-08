(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Pakistan would emerge as a moderate Islamic welfare state by following the vision of Allama Iqbal.

In a message to mark the Iqbal Day, the CM said that Allama Allama Iqbal secured the future of Muslim nation by presenting the idea of a separate homeland in the subcontinent.

He said that Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims from a deep slumber through his poetry and philosophical thoughts and gave the message of self-identification to the youth.

The CM said that following the philosophy and vision of Allama Iqbal was the best way to pay tributes to the poet of the East.

He further said the vision of a 'Naya' Pakistan was in accordance with the philosophy and principles of Allama Iqbal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was materializing the dream of Iqbal's idea of Pakistanas Allama Iqbal believed in the golden principles of justice and equality, self-respect,passion and humanism which were essential elements for development, he added.