LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that minorities in the country were enjoying equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message issued here in connection with Christmas and 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, he said that Christian community had played significant role in country's development.

He said, "Quaid's principles of unity, faith and discipline should be guiding principles for all of us." He said, "Best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among our ranks."

Muhammad Balighur Rehman extended happy Christmas greetings to the Christian community.