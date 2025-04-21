Need To Make Islamabad Climate-resilient Amid Extreme Weather Patterns
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Climate experts, meteorologists and policy specialists on Monday called for a new climate-resilient master plan for Islamabad, improved implementation of emissions laws, and a shift in urban priorities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Climate experts, meteorologists and policy specialists on Monday called for a new climate-resilient master plan for Islamabad, improved implementation of emissions laws, and a shift in urban priorities.
They raised alarms over the capital’s increasing vulnerability to climate shocks, urban heat islands, and the degradation of natural ecosystems due to unchecked urban sprawl, said a press release.
Speaking at a seminar of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on “Abnormal Weather Patterns and Climate Change Impact on Islamabad”, Dr. Shafqat Munir, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI, emphasized the need for clearer and more effective early warning communication on weather extremes. “The early warning system is in place, but the language of early warning messages should be appropriate. People must understand the severity of such warnings,” he added.
He also criticized what he termed the “coalition of the unwilling,” referring to actors who resist climate adaptation measures, further exacerbating Islamabad’s climate resilience challenges.
Dr. Munir further pointed to massive vehicular emissions and unregulated expansion as key drivers of Islamabad’s environmental crisis. “The green belts are vanishing. Some housing societies are violating open space regulations, and our policies are not aligned with ground realities and sometime even do not correspond to each other,” he noted. The recent hailstorm, he added, mostly hit the last remaining green pockets of the city which was a telling sign of nature’s response to human interference.
Dr. Shahzada Adnan, Deputy Director and Senior Meteorologist, briefed on the science behind the unprecedented hailstorm and changing weather in the region. “Islamabad’s population has surged from 500,000 to 2.6 million in just two decades. Vehicular traffic has exploded, and we’ve lost 36% of our forest cover,” he stated. He described how a strong westerly wave, combined with rising urban heat and deforestation, led to the formation of two-inch-diameter hailstones in highly localized areas.
“The heat island effect is intensifying. From heatwaves to tropical nights, the city is undergoing a dangerous transformation,” he warned. Dr. Adnan also stressed the need for public sensitization and preparedness, noting that while early warnings were issued, the public response was minimal. Dr. Adnan said Islamabad could face a Cape Town-like water crisis within 15 years if current trends continue. “Groundwater is depleting, especially in rural areas. Flash droughts following heatwaves are becoming common, altering even traditional weather knowledge,” he said. He also detailed upcoming advancements in meteorological tools, including automated weather systems and a flash flood guidance system to mitigate risks.
Aftab Alam Khan, CEO of Resilient Future International, critiqued the trajectory of Islamabad’s urban development. “What began as a planned city now faces haphazard, climate-insensitive growth. The green cover is down by 60 percent and the infrastructure is trapping more heat,” he said.
Khan urged the government to enforce tree protection laws, penalize violations by housing societies, and introduce district-level climate adaptation plans. “Trees now matter more than ever and even in parking lots. We need to innovate in plantation and tree transplantation,” he emphasized. “From 'Beautiful Islamabad' to 'Resilient Islamabad'—that should be our new vision,” said Aftab Alam Khan.
Sadia Satti, SDPI’s Gender and Climate Expert, delivered the vote of thanks and highlighted the need for resilience in renewable energy infrastructure. “Half of the solar systems in the storm-affected area of Islamabad were damaged during the hailstorm. There’s no insurance mechanism in place, and middle-income families are bearing the cost,” she said. She called for investment in durable solar solutions and cited Texas’ adoption of tilted solar panels as a model.
