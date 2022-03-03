Need to plant more and more trees emphasis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A tree plantation drive have been launched on Thursday at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMC) Sukkur, Principal, Dr Zulifqar Soomro, faculty members and students have planted saplings in various parts of college.

Professor, Soomro said on this occasion that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings who play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable. He said that tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sapling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree.

He suggested that every one of us should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years.

Soomro emphasized the need to plant more and more trees in health related institutions and said that patients admitted in hospitals can be helped a lot in the process of their recovery by providing them a healthy, natural and green atmosphere.