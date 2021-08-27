Need to preserve Kashmiri language: SCFPs cultural event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A day-long literary and cultural event was held in Budgam district, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which was organized by Shehjaar Cultural Forum Poshkar (SCFP) on Friday.

The renowned poets, senior citizens and literary persons were attended the event they come from across the valley at Khaipora in foothills of Tosamaidan forest area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh during his presidential speech threw light upon the urge to organize the cultural event in contemporary times.

Assadullah Asad, Tanha Shehlipori and Naiem Kashmiri were the chief guests of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Rahman, a renowned author, who was also a guest of the occasion said there is need to preserve the Kashmiri language. He said, "no doubt we may belong to different faiths and classes but we should never forget that we all represent one culture and one language for which we are known in the entire globe.

" He asserted that being Kashmiri is our basic identity and we should be proud of it. "Our culture is rich and needs to be celebrated rather than sidelined under the influences of other cultures and languages that travelled to this land from other areas," he added.

Abdul Rahman said no doubt that cultures and languages assimilate from each other and thus enrich their ambit but disowning one's own culture at the cost of adaptation of any entirely new culture is not only stupid but suicidal as well.

Besides this, over two dozen poets took part in the event and recited their poems and different write ups in front of the audiences. The poets included Ghulam Ahmad Muztar, Abdul Aziz Baitab, Meraaj-ud-Din Kirmani, Tanha Shehilpuri, Ghulam Ahmad Masroor, Ghulam Nabi Reshi, Shameema Shabrooz, Ghulam Mohammad Dar Masroor, Ghulam Nabi Shah Parwaz and Ghulam Mohiuddin Kustor.