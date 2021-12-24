Need to promote religious harmony : Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that all minorities are playing significant role towards the development in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that all minorities are playing significant role towards the development in the country.

He said this addressing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) tourism site on Friday.

SACM said that respecting each other's religion was highly important.

He said that there was a need to promote religious harmony by participating in each other's functions.

He emphasized on educating coming generations about love, tolerance and brotherhood.