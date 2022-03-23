Need to reaffirm commitment for taking country forward: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that March 23 held historical significance and stressed the need to reaffirm commitment take the country forward going beyond all personal and political interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that March 23 held historical significance and stressed the need to reaffirm commitment take the country forward going beyond all personal and political interests.

He said that the Pakistan resolution was written with the blood of millions of Muslims who rendered their lives for getting a separate homeland.

He expressed these views while speaking at a event organized by DGPR on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Senior and junior officers, sectional heads, staff and students of different universities were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony paid rich tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement and commemorated their unforgettable sacrifices through speeches and melodies.

Shields and certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the best performing employees of DGPR.