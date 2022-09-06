UrduPoint.com

Need To Recall Spirit Of 1965 While Braving Flood Challenges: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Need to recall spirit of 1965 while braving flood challenges: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said as nation marked the Defence Day, the similar spirit of sacrifice and resilience was required to cope with the current grave challenges in the wake of floods.

In his initial remarks while chairing the meeting of the Federal cabinet, he said as the country grappled with unprecedented floods and other challenges, there was a need to recall the spirit of 1965.

The prime minister termed unity as the greatest strength of the Pakistani nation to deal with the challenges effectively.

He said over 30 million people were facing the brunt of flash floods in the shape of loss of lives, infrastructure and crops.

PM Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country.

Shehbaz said together, the armed forces and the people had thwarted the Indian machinations to undermine the national integrity.

In view of the heavy losses due to floods, he said, the government had decided to observe the Defence Day with simplicity.

However, he said, the resting places of the martyrs would be adorned with the wreaths and prayers would be offered for their souls.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Million Defence Day

Recent Stories

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

47 minutes ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

3 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

12 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.