Need to save sacrificial animals hides stressed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA)'s Environment Society in coordination with UNIDO and WWF organized an awareness raising workshop on "Save Skins/Hides and Use of Cleaner Production in Leather Processing for Karachi Leather Community."

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tanners Association ( PTA )'s Environment Society in coordination with UNIDO and WWF organized an awareness raising workshop on "Save Skins/Hides and Use of Cleaner Production in Leather Processing for Karachi Leather Community." The workshop was a part of United Nations Industrial Development Ogranization (UNIDO) project named "Transforming Leather Processing Industries Towards Low Emissions and Climate Resilient Development Paths," said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The workshop was chaired by PTA Environment Society Gulzar Firoz and attended by Vice Chairman PTA (South Zone), Shaikh Muhammad Imran and members of PTA, tannery owners, skin/hides collectors, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, academia, government officials and civil society.

Gulzar Firoz, applauded the initiative taken by UNIDO-GEF for the up-gradation of Korangi leather sector, which included awareness workshops on safety hides for tanners and collectors of hides/skins.

He expressed his concern over preservation and fear of huge monetary loss to the country in terms of putrefied hides/skins.

Muhammad Atif from Sialkot Tannery Zone, Dr Kashif of Leather Research Centre and Adeel of Worldwide Fund (WWF) said the upcoming three-day Eidul-Azha sacrifices would definitely give a boost to the leather industry.

More than eight million animals would be sacrificed. They would include cows, goats and sheeps and almost 100,000 camels.

The speakers emphasized on collection of hides and skins well-in-time during Eid-ul-Adha days so that the respective institution/organization could make appropriate and timely arrangements for the hides preservation.