UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need To Save Sacrificial Animals Hides Stressed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:51 PM

Need to save sacrificial animals hides stressed

Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA)'s Environment Society in coordination with UNIDO and WWF organized an awareness raising workshop on "Save Skins/Hides and Use of Cleaner Production in Leather Processing for Karachi Leather Community."

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA)'s Environment Society in coordination with UNIDO and WWF organized an awareness raising workshop on "Save Skins/Hides and Use of Cleaner Production in Leather Processing for Karachi Leather Community." The workshop was a part of United Nations Industrial Development Ogranization (UNIDO) project named "Transforming Leather Processing Industries Towards Low Emissions and Climate Resilient Development Paths," said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The workshop was chaired by PTA Environment Society Gulzar Firoz and attended by Vice Chairman PTA (South Zone), Shaikh Muhammad Imran and members of PTA, tannery owners, skin/hides collectors, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, academia, government officials and civil society.

Gulzar Firoz, applauded the initiative taken by UNIDO-GEF for the up-gradation of Korangi leather sector, which included awareness workshops on safety hides for tanners and collectors of hides/skins.

He expressed his concern over preservation and fear of huge monetary loss to the country in terms of putrefied hides/skins.

Muhammad Atif from Sialkot Tannery Zone, Dr Kashif of Leather Research Centre and Adeel of Worldwide Fund (WWF) said the upcoming three-day Eidul-Azha sacrifices would definitely give a boost to the leather industry.

More than eight million animals would be sacrificed. They would include cows, goats and sheeps and almost 100,000 camels.

The speakers emphasized on collection of hides and skins well-in-time during Eid-ul-Adha days so that the respective institution/organization could make appropriate and timely arrangements for the hides preservation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan United Nations Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Civil Society Sialkot Korangi From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

FCA unifying customs electronic systems across Emi ..

37 minutes ago

AED36 million in Comoros development projects: ERC

37 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid agrees to handover Islamabad Dry Por ..

48 seconds ago

Member ski team Austria meets Punjab sports minist ..

50 seconds ago

Public transport fares increased

51 seconds ago

Supreme Court issues notice to Chief Minister Sind ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.