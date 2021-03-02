Need to stay determined, united for enduring peace, development: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said we need to stay determined and united to continue the journey towards enduring peace and development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said we need to stay determined and united to continue the journey towards enduring peace and development.

The Army Chief visited North and South Waziristan Districts and was briefed on progress of border management regime, stabilization operations, socio economic development projects including opening of border terminals, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS spent a complete day with forward troops in Asman Manza, South Wazirstan and Mirali in North Wazirstan.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS commended their commitment and professionalism in ensuring secure and conducive environment for implementation of writ of civil administration in newly merged tribal districts.

"Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region and playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of FC/LEAs," the COAS emphasised.

While interacting with tribal elders at Mir Ali, COAS appreciated them for their unflinching support and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

COAS said that peace has largely returned to these areas. "The hard-earned normalcy will be retained and enhanced through collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and LEAs.

We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Radd ul Fasaad," COAS remarked.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.