UrduPoint.com

Need To Understand Iqbal's Philosophy Greater Than Ever: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:12 PM

Need to understand Iqbal's philosophy greater than ever: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that today there was need to understand Allama Iqbal's message and philosophy was greater than ever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that today there was need to understand Allama Iqbal's message and philosophy was greater than ever.

Entire nation and Muslim Ummah was paying homage to the great thinker of islam and great philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said in a message on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. He said today the nation must follow Iqbal's teachings as well as retrospect about how much it had acted on his teachings.

" Today we have to pledge to make Allama Iqbal's dream a reality. We will work harder and harder than ever before", he said.

He said Allama Iqbal will always be remembered for his vision of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Farrukh Habib said that the works of Allama Iqbal help Muslims to understand the true message of Islam and due to his philosophy Pakistani nation was breathing a sigh of relief in a free country today. "Freedom is a great blessing, the sacrifices made for freedom can never be forgotten," he said.

Allama Iqbal showed the way to the Muslims of the subcontinent at a time when they had lost it. Farrukh Habib said that Iqbal always urged the Muslims for unity, harmony and action. He said that according to Iqbal, only by self-affirmation, nurture and stability can it be made immortal, self can attain eternal life only by its maturity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 383,407 ..

S.Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 383,407 in total

44 seconds ago
 FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as ..

FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as member Senate Institute of Fa ..

46 seconds ago
 NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission members return to ear ..

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission members return to earth

47 seconds ago
 PM chairs meeting on political and economic situat ..

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situation of the country

17 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,377,113

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,377,113

49 seconds ago
 UPU's theme gives young people a voice in climate ..

UPU's theme gives young people a voice in climate crisis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.