Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that today there was need to understand Allama Iqbal's message and philosophy was greater than ever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that today there was need to understand Allama Iqbal's message and philosophy was greater than ever.

Entire nation and Muslim Ummah was paying homage to the great thinker of islam and great philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said in a message on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. He said today the nation must follow Iqbal's teachings as well as retrospect about how much it had acted on his teachings.

" Today we have to pledge to make Allama Iqbal's dream a reality. We will work harder and harder than ever before", he said.

He said Allama Iqbal will always be remembered for his vision of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Farrukh Habib said that the works of Allama Iqbal help Muslims to understand the true message of Islam and due to his philosophy Pakistani nation was breathing a sigh of relief in a free country today. "Freedom is a great blessing, the sacrifices made for freedom can never be forgotten," he said.

Allama Iqbal showed the way to the Muslims of the subcontinent at a time when they had lost it. Farrukh Habib said that Iqbal always urged the Muslims for unity, harmony and action. He said that according to Iqbal, only by self-affirmation, nurture and stability can it be made immortal, self can attain eternal life only by its maturity.