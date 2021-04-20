Need to utilize all resources for timely completion of ongoing projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :There was a need to utilize all available resources for timely completion of all ongoing development projects of the district of provincial metropolis.

Focal person for mega projects and rehabilitation of Peshawar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asif Khan on Tuesday said this while chairing a meeting on development of Peshawar here at the district conference room of the City District Government.

At the meeting, Asif Khan was briefed in detail on the ongoing mega development.

He was informed that equality based uplift projects have been initiated in all the Constituencies of the Peshawar to develop the city on modern lines.

The ongoing efforts for reviving the past glory of Peshawar would ensure that no district would left behind in the developing process. The Peshawar uplift program, he said, was a revolutionary step taken by the incumbent government.

MPAs present at the meeting also informed about ongoing development works in their constituencies while few demanded release of funds for in time completion of work.

Asif Khan at the occasion issued directives for contacting the quarters concerned for early release of funds and removing all bottlenecks hindering swift completion.

He also directed to submit a report urgently.

The meeting also praised services of Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Ammara Khan for proper monitoring and inspection of uplift work. He also directed the PDA officials to keep a close contact with respective MPAs in connection with ongoing development works in their areas and update them on progress taking place.

The meeting was attended by Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, MPA Fahim Ahmad Khan, MPA Pir Fida, MPA Malik Wajid, DG PDA Ammara Khan and PDA officials, ADC Shama Nemat and officials of the concerned department.