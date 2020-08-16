UrduPoint.com
Need Urged To Promote Education For Better Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :President, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh on Sunday called for need to promote education in our country to build a better Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the teachers and staff on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at University campus.

He said that universities are responsible for providing good and talented people to the society.

On this occasion, flag hoisting and Pakistan's birthday cake was also cut.

Dr. Zubair Sheikh said that the purpose of creation of Pakistan was to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, now we also have a responsibility to take full care of the rights of the minorities living in our country.

He urged the youth to understand the true spirit of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and strive to make the country a developed, independent, prosperous and welfare state.

More Stories From Pakistan

