Needy people get ration packets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed on Sunday distributed ration packets among 700 deserving families in Allama Iqbal Town area.

According to official sources, the ration packets were contained flour, ghee, sugar, pulses and other essential items.

He said the poor segment of society would not be left alone in this hour of need.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed urged the philanthropists to come forward to supplement the efforts of the government for mitigating the sufferings of poor.

He said, "It is our duty to help poor strata of society during lockdown."He said the Punjab government was standing with people in this difficult time.