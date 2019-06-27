Needy people given cheques on birthday of Shaheed Benazir

Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday distributed cheques among the needy people on behalf of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Minorities Wing in connection with 66th birthday of Mohtrama Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at People's Secretariat here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday distributed cheques among the needy people on behalf of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP ) Minorities Wing in connection with 66th birthday of Mohtrama Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at People's Secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the PPP is taking concrete steps to protect the rights of all minorities and empowering them socially, politically and economically, said a statement.

He said, "We should help marginalized people to raise their standard of living."