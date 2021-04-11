UrduPoint.com
Needy To Be Approached Under 'Koi Bhoka Nhi Suye Ga' Programme: Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said the government had started expanding its programme 'Koi Bhoka Nhi Suye Ga' at national level, under which all needy would be approached for their facilitation.

On his twitter handler, commenting on extension of the program to Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar today, the minister said that the laborers who came to the cities from their far-flung villages to earn livelihood and had no place to stay, had been made 'state guests' at Panagahs (shelter homes).

Under this programme and the Prime Minister's vision of a welfare state, he said, the government would reach out to needy persons who could not go to the Panagahs for meal.

