Neelam Highway Closed After Landslides In Athmuqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Neelam Highway was closed on Sunday due to of land sliding at Kail Sheikh Bela Athmuqam.
According to a private news channel, long queues of vehicles piled up on both side of the road, causing significant disruption.
Local authorities swiftly initiated operations to clear the debris and restore access along the route.
