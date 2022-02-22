UrduPoint.com

Neelam Muneer All Set To Shine In Her Upcoming Drama Serial

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Neelam Muneer all set to shine in her upcoming drama serial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Neelam, who won best actress award for her role in 'Kahin Deep Jalay' is now working on her new project under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment.

While sharing 'Behind The Scene' from serial on her Instagram account the actress expressed her passion for work: "I look at my work with passion and deep interest".

Another big news about this project is its production as popular Game Show star 'Fahad Mustafa' has chosen Behind Camera work for this serial.

While sharing on his official Instagram account 'Load Wedding' Actor expressed the views about his work as Producer, "where I think most of the work need to be done is behind the camera, not in front of it" The project is being directed by 'Aabis Raza' who has given many famous serials for Pakistani drama industry, such as Kankar, Jalan, Bandish, Bay Khudi & more.

Talking about the serial on social media, Raza also praised Fahad Mustafa for his production work related to the project.

Raza shared a glimpse of Behind the scene from the drama serial with Fahad Mustafa on his Instagram account and praised the actor-turned producer saying," Good job".

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Marriage Job Fahad Mustafa From Industry Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

17 minutes ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

27 minutes ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

56 minutes ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

1 hour ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>