Neelo, screen queen to be remembered on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The cinema lovers will remember the Pakistani legendry actress Neelo on her 81st birthday falling on Thursday.

The veteran heroine was born on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha. She started her career at the age of 16 through a Hollywood short film 'Bhowani Junction' in 1956 and got her big breakthrough in 1957 when she performed in film "Saat Lakh".

Spanning over five decade career, she worked in one hundred and thirty four urdu and Punjabi films.

Neelo won numerous awards including four Nigar awards. She was also conferred Sitar-i-Imtiaz by the president of Pakistan.