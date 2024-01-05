Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station to stop generation from Jan 10 for tailrace tunnel inspection

The Azad Jammu Kashmir-based Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station will stop electricity generation during the current low-flow season from January 10 for inspection of its 3.5 kilometer long tailrace tunnel, the media wing of WAPDA told APP on Friday

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir-based Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station will stop electricity generation during the current low-flow season from January 10 for inspection of its 3.5 kilometer long tailrace tunnel, the media wing of WAPDA told APP on Friday.

The low water flows in the rivers during low-flow season is considered to be ideal for inspection of hydel power stations, therefore, inspection of many hydel power stations is carried out during this period, it said adding that the Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station on average would generate 90 megawatt (MW) of electricity during the month of Januar.

The closure of Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station due to inspection of tailrace tunnel, will impact only 90 MW hydel share to the National Grid, it added.