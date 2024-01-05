Open Menu

Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station To Stop Generation From Jan 10 For Tailrace Tunnel Inspection

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station to stop generation from Jan 10 for tailrace tunnel inspection

The Azad Jammu Kashmir-based Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station will stop electricity generation during the current low-flow season from January 10 for inspection of its 3.5 kilometer long tailrace tunnel, the media wing of WAPDA told APP on Friday

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir-based Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station will stop electricity generation during the current low-flow season from January 10 for inspection of its 3.5 kilometer long tailrace tunnel, the media wing of WAPDA told APP on Friday.

The low water flows in the rivers during low-flow season is considered to be ideal for inspection of hydel power stations, therefore, inspection of many hydel power stations is carried out during this period, it said adding that the Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station on average would generate 90 megawatt (MW) of electricity during the month of Januar.

The closure of Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station due to inspection of tailrace tunnel, will impact only 90 MW hydel share to the National Grid, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water WAPDA Jammu Jhelum January Media From Share

Recent Stories

PPP Pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on his 96th bir ..

PPP Pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on his 96th birth anniversary

19 seconds ago
 IGP visits police museum showcasing 1843 policing ..

IGP visits police museum showcasing 1843 policing history

21 seconds ago
 Science Minister announces creation of IRADA

Science Minister announces creation of IRADA

9 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution demanding election schedu ..

Senate passes resolution demanding election schedule for 8th February be postpon ..

24 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% in December

Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% in December

3 minutes ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

2 hours ago
Federal government, KE ink agreements to ensure en ..

Federal government, KE ink agreements to ensure energy security for Karachi

3 minutes ago
 South, North Korea conduct artillery drill near bo ..

South, North Korea conduct artillery drill near border islands

3 minutes ago
 Markets mostly down ahead of US jobs as rate cut h ..

Markets mostly down ahead of US jobs as rate cut hopes fade

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

3 hours ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan