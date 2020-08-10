UrduPoint.com
Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Contributes 10 Bln Units To National Grid So Far

Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The engineering marvel 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant achieved yet another landmark, as its contribution to the National Grid crossed 10-billion units generation mark last night, thereby yielding revenue of over Rs.120 billion.

Neelum Jhelum Power Plant, with efficient operation, has not only been meeting the design generation but also exceeding the annual rated generation, said a press release issued on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Neelum Jhelum Power Plant during fiscal year 2019-20 generated 4843 million units of hydel electricity against the target of 4660 million units despite Covid-19 hiccups.

The project, having four generating units of 242.25 MW capacity each, started electricity generation with commissioning of its first unit in April 2018 attaining its maximum installed generation of 969 MW on August 14, 2018 with commissioning of its all four units.

It is worth mentioning here that Neelum Jhelum generated upto 1040 MW on April 9, 2019 beyond installed capacity of 969 MW, which reflects the efficiency of its electro-mechanical equipment, the turbines in particular. Now-a-days, the project has been running on full load i.e. 969 MW because the required quantum of water is available due to high-flow season.

