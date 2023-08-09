Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in AJK resuming production

Subsequent to completion of restoration works in the tail race tunnel, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has resumed electricity generation

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah visited Muzaffarabad - based Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project and resumed the electricity generation by pressing the button, it was officially said.

He also unveiled a plaque to mark resumption of electricity generation from the project. At present, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is providing 969 MW to the National Grid.

The Federal Minister had a detailed visit of the Control Room and the Power House, media wing of WAPDA said in a press statement issued Wednesday night.

Federal Secretary Water Resources Hassan Nasir Jamy, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), and Joint Secretary Water, Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Mehar Ali Shah also accompanied the Federal Minister.

The Federal Minister commended the efforts made by WAPDA, the project team, the consultants and the contractors for resumption of electricity generation from the project.

Chief Executive Officer Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, Project Director, representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister was briefed that electricity generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had to suspend in July 2022 due to blockade in the tail race tunnel caused by collapse of a part of its tail race tunnel.

WAPDA immediately started remedial works by awarding contract to a Chinese construction firm after seeking approval from the Federal Government.

The remedial works were carried out day and night under supervision of the consultants and guidance from the International Panel of Experts.

Completion of remedial works led to resumption of electricity generation from the project.

Neelum Jhelum is a run-of-the-river hydropower project that started electricity generation in April 2018. It envisages diversion of Neelum River through a system of tunnels having out fall into Jhelum River.

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has been constructed in a very difficult mountainous terrain, while 90 percent of the project is underground.

The project consists of a dam, 51.7-Km long underground water way system comprising of 48.2-Km headrace tunnel and 3.5-Km tailrace tunnel, an underground power house and a switch yard.

The project has installed generation capacity of 969 MW with four generating units of 242.25 MW each.

Prior to suspension of electricity generation due to collapse of a part of its tail race tunnel last year, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the National Grid.