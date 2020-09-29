UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neelum Jhelum Plant Supplies Over 10-billion Units To National Grid Till August

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:33 PM

Neelum Jhelum Plant supplies over 10-billion units to national grid till August

The 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower plant has contributed over 10 billion units to the national grid station and yielded over Rs 120 billion revenue till August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower plant has contributed over 10 billion units to the national grid station and yielded over Rs 120 billion revenue till August.

Sources told APP here that the project, having four generating units of 242.25 MW capacity each, started electricity generation with commissioning of its first unit in April 2018 attaining its maximum installed generation of 969 MW on August 14, 2018 with commissioning of its all four units.

The plant, with efficient operation, has not only been meeting the design generation but also exceeding the annual rated generation.

It is pertinent to mention that Neelum Jhelum Power Plant during fiscal year 2019-20 generated 4843 million units of hydel electricity against the target of 4660 million units despite COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning here that Neelum Jhelum generated upto 1040 MW on April 9, 2019 beyond installed capacity of 969 MW, which reflects the efficiency of its electro-mechanical equipment, the turbines in particular.\395

Related Topics

Electricity Jhelum April August 2018 2019 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Strata&#039; leverages 4IR technology to str ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President asks Fazal to help stop bloodshed, g ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Repeated Provocations And Aggresion B ..

13 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for running defa ..

14 minutes ago

ZEE5 Global unveils the first look of new Zindagi ..

18 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund launches digital tool to assist UAE e ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.