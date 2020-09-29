Neelum Jhelum Plant supplies over 10-billion units to national grid till August

The 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower plant has contributed over 10 billion units to the national grid station and yielded over Rs 120 billion revenue till August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower plant has contributed over 10 billion units to the national grid station and yielded over Rs 120 billion revenue till August.

Sources told APP here that the project, having four generating units of 242.25 MW capacity each, started electricity generation with commissioning of its first unit in April 2018 attaining its maximum installed generation of 969 MW on August 14, 2018 with commissioning of its all four units.

The plant, with efficient operation, has not only been meeting the design generation but also exceeding the annual rated generation.

It is pertinent to mention that Neelum Jhelum Power Plant during fiscal year 2019-20 generated 4843 million units of hydel electricity against the target of 4660 million units despite COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning here that Neelum Jhelum generated upto 1040 MW on April 9, 2019 beyond installed capacity of 969 MW, which reflects the efficiency of its electro-mechanical equipment, the turbines in particular.\395