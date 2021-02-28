UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neelum Jhelum Power Plant Goes Into Operation After Annual Maintenance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Neelum Jhelum Power Plant goes into operation after annual maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Subsequent to successful completion of the annual maintenance, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant (NJHP) resumed electricity generation, as it was synchronized with the National Grid last night.

National Power Control Center (NPCC) had allowed shut down to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on February 18 onwards for maintenance of its 525 KV Rawat and Naukar Transmission Lines during the low flow season to minimize the generation losses, said a press release.

Accordingly taking advantage of this shutdown, NJHP Company also planned annual maintenance of its Power House Complex generating units besides maintenance of water regulation related sensitive mechanical and electrical equipment and instruments at Dam site.

NTDC and NJHP Company successfully completed the annual maintenance of the transmission lines and the plant within stipulated time. Thereafter, NJHP went into operation last night.

It is pertinent to mention that NJHP went into operation in April 2018 and has injected about 11.5 billion units into National Grid.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Company Dam Jhelum SITE February April 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

11 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

26 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

2 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

2 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.