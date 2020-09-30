Neelum Jhelum project facing problems to settle debt servicing liabilities: Senate body told

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed on Wednesday that Neelum Jhehlum Hydropower Porject (NJHP) was facing financial issues due to non payment of receivables from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed on Wednesday that Neelum Jhehlum Hydropower Porject (NJHP) was facing financial issues due to non payment of receivables from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

The committee which met here chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani was informed that the total annual debt servicing liabilities of the project were over Rs 55 billion, however due to non payment of dues by the CPPA, the Project could not pay its debt liabilities to the foreign investors since start of the commercial operation of the project in April 2018.

Chief Executive Officer of NJHP Muhammad Zareen told the meeting that so far, Rs 11.66 billion had been disbursed by the CPPA while the remaining over Rs 90 billion were yet to be received.

With respect to the project financing, the meeting was informed that an amount of Rs 506 billion was approved for the project out of which Rs 415.7 billion had been spent up to June 2020. Besides, the CEO said 99.7 percent physical work had been completed while the complete cost of the project was expected to be around Rs 423 billion.

He said under Neelum Jhelum Surcharge, the project received Rs 72 billion while Rs 20.7 billion were financed under cash development loan by government of Pakistan, Rs 150.47 billion ($1.432 billion) under foreign loans and Rs 100 billion were financed under Sukuk Commercial Finance.

He said the finance division had also been requested to reduce the mark up rate on loan repayment from existing around 15 percent to 8-9 percent and to extend the repayment period from already agreed 10 years to 30 years.

The meeting was told that the repayment period for foreign loans was 20 years but due to delay in payment, the cost of debt servicing was increasing.

With regard to tariff of the electricity produced from the project, the committee was informed that in March 2019, first interim tariff was agreed at Rs 5.9 per unit of electricity whereas second interim tariff was set at Rs 9.11 per unit in August 2019 which was going to expire on October 15, and the final interim tariff was due on October 16.

Senator Kauda Babar pointed out that despite completion of the project, the ministry of Power was still charging Neelum Jhulum Surcharge from the public through electricity bills.

Muhammad Zareen said that, since the commercial operation of the project, the total surcharge amount stood at around Rs 8 billion which they were ready to repay.

But our liabilities are huge so we want our receivables so that debt servicing liabilities could be paid on time, he added.

Meanwhile the committee also took notice of delay in execution of power project in Gwadar and directed the concerned authorities to complete it as soon as possible.

Kauda Babar said delay in production of power plant would mean delay in development of Gwadar port city as the investors were also waiting for availability of sufficient power supply to the city.

The committee also discussed the progress of development schemes being executed under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and raised questions over the transparency of the projects.

The committee decided to summon provincial authorities involved in the approval of development schemes to review the progress.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Gianchand, Hidayat Ullah, and Shaheen Khalid Butt.