NEF announces 'Merit Award' for children of FDE teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) National education Foundation (NEF), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has invited the applications for its Merit Award from the children of FDE Teachers.

According to the official sources, as per the eligibility criteria, the applicant should be a child of teacher working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The applicants must have secured admission in any degree program at any HEC recognized public sector college or university, Public medical or Public Engineering colleges on merit basis.

The applicant should have secured fresh admission, or studying in 1st semester in semester program or 1st year in annual program.

It is stated that preference will be given to the applicants who have secured admission in Medical and Engineering.

The candidates must have at least 80 % marks in intermediate examination from any recognized educational board.

The applicant must have college or university acceptance letter along with original fee submission slip.

It is pertinent to mention here that only one child of serving teacher and two children of retired/deceased teacher are eligible for merit award.

The sources informed that students enrolled in distant learning program and affiliated colleges are not eligible. While those who are enrolled on self Finance basis also not eligible.

The students availing any other scholarships or grant from any source are not eligible to apply.

The last date for the submission of applications is 5th March, 2024.