NEF Announces 'Merit Award' For Children Of FDE Teachers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) National education Foundation (NEF), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has invited the applications for its Merit Award from the children of FDE Teachers.
According to the official sources, as per the eligibility criteria, the applicant should be a child of teacher working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).
The applicants must have secured admission in any degree program at any HEC recognized public sector college or university, Public medical or Public Engineering colleges on merit basis.
The applicant should have secured fresh admission, or studying in 1st semester in semester program or 1st year in annual program.
It is stated that preference will be given to the applicants who have secured admission in Medical and Engineering.
The candidates must have at least 80 % marks in intermediate examination from any recognized educational board.
The applicant must have college or university acceptance letter along with original fee submission slip.
It is pertinent to mention here that only one child of serving teacher and two children of retired/deceased teacher are eligible for merit award.
The sources informed that students enrolled in distant learning program and affiliated colleges are not eligible. While those who are enrolled on self Finance basis also not eligible.
The students availing any other scholarships or grant from any source are not eligible to apply.
The last date for the submission of applications is 5th March, 2024.
Recent Stories
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Around 2,459 valid OEPs registered with BEOE: Official5 seconds ago
-
Rain, snowfall spell likely to prevail till Friday in KP13 seconds ago
-
Maryam Nawaz elected as first woman chief minister Punjab30 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks details of cases against Senator Shibli Faraz in three days40 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal allegedly killed by his own accomplices50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential57 minutes ago
-
Tank’s Rescue 1122 service handles 16 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates new road1 hour ago
-
Man hit to death1 hour ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off amid zero tolerance to achieve success1 hour ago
-
Liquor supplier arrested, 312 bottles recovered1 hour ago
-
Atif Aleem writes to PTI chief election commissioner to notify his name as party chairman1 hour ago