NEF to increase number of scholarships for children of FG teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :National Education Foundation (NEF) has decided to increase the number of scholarships for children of federal government teachers with an aim to facilitate maximum number of students.

Talking to APP here on Monday, an official of the NEF, an attached department of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said that the planning for increasing the number of scholarships had been completed.

He said the new policy would be implemented after approval of the Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood. NEF board of Directors (BoD), had requested the education minister for a meeting in this regard after which the new reforms would be implemented.

He further said that NEF would also increase the amount of scholarships as current amount was accommodating only a limited number of students.

Currently, he said, NEF was running Need Based Scholarships programme, which will be changed into merit-based scholarships to provide more scholarships.

It is worth mentioning here that the objective of this programme was to promote welfare activities for the teachers and educationists of the Federal Government Institutions including providing scholarships and assistance to students and teachers in general, and to students and families of teachers in federal government institutions in particular. This activity shall be carried out of the return on the endowment fund of Federal Teacher Foundation transferred on its merger with National Education Foundation.

However, NEF scholarships were given to the children of deceased teachers, children of retired teachers and children of in-service teachers. Similarly, the financial assistance to the widows of FG teacher were also given.