Open Menu

Nefarious Elements No Interest’s In Democracy, Peoples’ Problems: Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Nefarious elements no interest’s in democracy, peoples’ problems: Nawaz

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday said that the nefarious elements those are creating instability inside the country and malign its image abroad have no interest in democracy and people's problems.

These views were expressed former PML-N prime minister Nawaz Sharif while talking to the parliamentary party leader, Senator Irfan Siddiqui here.

Seven years ago, he said that his government had overcome problems like inflation, load shedding and terrorism from the country and it was also committed to diminish such issues on priority basis to provide relief to the common man.

He said the armed forces including security agencies were fully supporting the government in eradicating the menace of terrorism because law and order situation was closely related to investment, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Parliament was also playing an active role in this regard,” he maintained.

Nawaz Sharif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had done nothing for the welfare and development of the country and masses, adding that it had only focused on doing corruption rather than overcome the problem’s people seriously.

Former prime minister said that the incumbent government was taking tough decisions to improve the living standard of the vulnerable segments of the society.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui presented a report regarding the performance of the parliamentary party in the Senate to President Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Load Shedding Senate Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Democracy Irfan Siddiqui Man Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

2 hours ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

2 hours ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

2 hours ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

2 hours ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

4 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

7 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan