Nefarious elements no interest’s in democracy, peoples’ problems: Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday said that the nefarious elements those are creating instability inside the country and malign its image abroad have no interest in democracy and people's problems.

These views were expressed former PML-N prime minister Nawaz Sharif while talking to the parliamentary party leader, Senator Irfan Siddiqui here.

Seven years ago, he said that his government had overcome problems like inflation, load shedding and terrorism from the country and it was also committed to diminish such issues on priority basis to provide relief to the common man.

He said the armed forces including security agencies were fully supporting the government in eradicating the menace of terrorism because law and order situation was closely related to investment, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Parliament was also playing an active role in this regard,” he maintained.

Nawaz Sharif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had done nothing for the welfare and development of the country and masses, adding that it had only focused on doing corruption rather than overcome the problem’s people seriously.

Former prime minister said that the incumbent government was taking tough decisions to improve the living standard of the vulnerable segments of the society.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui presented a report regarding the performance of the parliamentary party in the Senate to President Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif.