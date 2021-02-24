UrduPoint.com
Negative Developments In Int'l Security Landscape Casting Their Shadows In South Asia: Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:27 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said the negative developments in the international security landscape were casting their shadows in South Asia, where Pakistan faced a growing threat from conventional and nuclear arms build-ups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said the negative developments in the international security landscape were casting their shadows in South Asia, where Pakistan faced a growing threat from conventional and nuclear arms build-ups.

"The threats to strategic stability in South Asia are accentuated by the nuclearization of the Indian Ocean, increase in diversity, numbers, ranges and readiness of delivery systems for both conventional and nuclear weapons, tests of hypersonic delivery vehicle, acquisition of anti-ballistic missile systems and long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles," he stated while addressing the High-Level Segment of Conference on Disarmament (CD) held under the Presidency of Brazil.

The foreign secretary said,"In March 2019, we saw a demonstration of anti-satellite weapons capability in our neighbourhood, when a missile defence interceptor was used to destroy a satellite in a low earth orbit and creating debris in the process." The development, he said, "once again highlighted Pakistan's concerns on the military spin-offs of provision of high-end technologies to one country in our region by certain states, side-stepping global non-proliferation rules and creating discriminatory exception to export control regimes." "These destabilizing developments assume a dangerous dimension against the backdrop of continuing illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, violations of the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people, and continued attempts at changing the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

The foreign secretary further said Pakistan expected the outside players to be mindful of their responsibility not to further accentuate military imbalance and carefully review the impact of their geo-political strategies on strategic stability in South Asia.

He emphasized that peace and stability in South Asia could not be achieved without resolving the underlying disputes; without agreeing on reciprocal measures for nuclear and missile restraint, and risk reduction; and without instituting a balance between conventional forces through a sustained process of dialogue and confidence building.

"Our proposal for establishing a strategic restraint regime in South Asia is geared towards achieving these objectives. However, it needs a willing partner," he remarked.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed the significance attached by Pakistan to the CD as a vital organ of the multilateral security architecture.

"We remain committed to its effective functioning. However, that will require political will to revive global consensus on pursuing arms control and nuclear disarmament on the principles outlined by SSOD-I (Special Session on Disarmament)," he maintained.

The foreign secretary said a balanced, comprehensive and objective approach must permeate the CD's work in its entirety for it to respond to international expectations.

"In doing so, this body can and must contribute to enhanced security for all at the lowest level of armaments," he stressed.

