LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that negative politics has failed before the agenda of public service as the PTI government is taking every possible step to serve the masses.

He said this during meeting with MNA Malik Farooq-e-Azam, MPAs Ghazeen Abbasi, Asif Majeed, Samiullah Chaudhary, Mian Shafi, Raees Nabeel and others who called on the chief minister at the circuit house in Bahawalpur.

They congratulated him over PTI's victory in PP-38, said a handout issued here.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said he had been regularly visiting different cities and towns to resolve public problems on the spot.

The CM said the district development package worth Rs 360 billion would help resolve public problems as it had been designed in consultation with the parliamentarians.

The people would be prosperous due to the policy of composite development and problems of Bahawalpur would also be resolved, the CM added.