SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that negative politics of opposition was not in the interest of the nation.

Talking to different delegations on Wednesday the provincial minister said that protest without any reason would create hampered on the way of country's development and prosperity adding that rejected people wanted to destabilize the democratic process.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that now a day Pakistan was passing through sensitive circumstances and it required complete unity and harmony among the nation to fight against the anti-state elements.

The minister said that people of Pakistan had given clear mandate for a constitutional 5 years term to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf adding that opposition was not digesting the revolutionary, positive and practical steps of PTI led government.

He further said that patriot people of the country would reject the negative politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties.