UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negative Politics Not In Favour Of Country's Interest: Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:32 PM

Negative politics not in favour of country's interest: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that negative politics of opposition was not in the interest of the nation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that negative politics of opposition was not in the interest of the nation.

Talking to different delegations on Wednesday the provincial minister said that protest without any reason would create hampered on the way of country's development and prosperity adding that rejected people wanted to destabilize the democratic process.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that now a day Pakistan was passing through sensitive circumstances and it required complete unity and harmony among the nation to fight against the anti-state elements.

The minister said that people of Pakistan had given clear mandate for a constitutional 5 years term to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf adding that opposition was not digesting the revolutionary, positive and practical steps of PTI led government.

He further said that patriot people of the country would reject the negative politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

14 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

21 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.