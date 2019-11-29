Negative propaganda of corrupt elements cannot damage govt:Jafar Leghari

Member National Assembly Standing Committee on Agriculture and Telecommunications MNA Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari said on Friday that corrupt elements were raising hue and cry on facing accountability but their negative propaganda would not damage the democratically elected government

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) -:Member National Assembly Standing Committee on Agriculture and Telecommunications MNA Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari said on Friday that corrupt elements were raising hue and cry on facing accountability but their negative propaganda would not damage the democratically elected government.

While talking to APP, Leghari said that the PTI government has nation's mandate and its commitment to hold accountability would not be diluted.

He stated with confidence that the system was improving with each passing day as the incumbent government put an end to political interference in the working of institutions.

He said that Dollar price had gone up due to corrupt practices of former rulers,and the rupee was gaining strength due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

To a question,he said that price hike was being brought under control and stock exchange was also gaining strength with 30 per cent points improvement.

He said that government was paying special attention to uplift of South Punjab, adding that a sum of Rs 207 million was being spent on uplift of Jampur tahsil due to the efforts made by him, provincial irrigation minister Mohsin Leghari and former MNA Dr. Meena Jafar Leghari.