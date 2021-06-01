Negative result of polio environmental samples witnessed during last nine months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Peshawar, Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a polio task force meeting in which he said that the results of environmental polio sample collected from Peshawar were negative during last nine months.

He said that it is welcoming that the result of polio sample was being witnessed negative and added that we should continue our efforts for complete eradication of polio virus.

Commissioner said that our joint efforts and dedication to national cause of polio eradication is vital to achieve the objective. He said that polio staff should be vaccinated against corona prior to start of campaign and provided with masks and sanitizers.

Participants reviewed implementation of decisions taken in previous meeting of task force and the arrangements made for upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled on June 7.

On the occasion, meeting was told that 105 health camps would be established in various union councils during anti-polio campaigns.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadfda, Khyber, Mohmand, District Health Officers, Assistant Directors Local Government and concerned officials.